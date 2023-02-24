The Edmonton Oilers have had “a number of conversations” for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, but the price was always too high, wrote the Athletic senior NHL columnist Pierre LeBrun in a Friday article.

“It was back to Square 1 with Columbus and Gavrikov on Friday morning,” LeBrun wrote. “The Oilers have had a number of conversations with them on him over the past month, but the price was always too high.

“Maybe it comes down now. My sense is Edmonton was interested in getting back into the Gavrikov conversation Friday. Do the Leafs and Kings also inquire? I still think Jakob Chychrun is the top attraction for Los Angeles, and I don’t think Kings GM Rob Blake wants to spend a first-round pick for a rental player, which is also why I’m told he wasn’t really a player on Orlov.”

Vladislav Gavrikov scored three goals and dished seven assists in 52 games played for Columbus this season. According to CBS Sports, the fourth-year Blue Jacket took up spots in the third lines and beyond behind right defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Andrew Peeke.

The Boston Bruins emerged as a frontrunner for Gavrikov on Monday.

“It seems like they’re closing in on a deal for Vladislav Gavrikov from Columbus,” Bruins reporter Ty Anderson told NBC Sports Boston recently. “The belief is that the Bruins have to make a trade before they can finalize this deal.”

The Jackets sit at 18-35-5 after 58 games, putting them in last place in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. They finished at 37-38-1 last season after they fell to 28-27-3 following a loss to the New York Islanders, according to Hockey Reference.

The Blue Jackets will face off against the Edmonton Oilers at 12:30 p.m. EST on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Ohio.