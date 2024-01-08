Why it will be tough for Oilers to trade goalie Jack Campbell

The Edmonton Oilers (10-15-1, 41 points) have launched themselves back into the Western Conference playoff picture after rattling off sevens wins in a row and 15 of their last 18 overall. Hence, it is easy to be focused on continuing their climb up the standings rather than making roster moves.

Although the March 8 NHL trade deadline is bound to draw the front office's attention, dealing goaltender Jack Campbell is not presently feasible.

“I don't see any likely scenario in which Edmonton moves Campbell before the trade deadline,” insider Pierre LeBrun reported, via Rob Couch of NHL Trade Rumors. “It would probably cost two first-round picks to get a team to eat a deal that has three more years at $5 million. That's going to have to wait until the summer, whether a buyout or not.”

Incurring further loss just to move a player who is costing the organization a decent chunk of change is not something that will likely appease fans. Campbell has played in just five games for the Oilers this season, going 1-4 while surrendering 20 goals. He is currently with AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Starting goalie Stuart Skinner has been inconsistent at times this year, but Edmonton is not going to swap out the 2023 All-Star with the way the squad is playing right now. Jack Campbell will try to find his form in the minor leagues, but he may struggle to get another NHL opportunity in the imminent future.

Meanwhile, the Oilers hope to keep the winning streak rolling when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (12-26-2, 26 points) on Tuesday night.