As Patrick Kane inches closer to a return after offseason hip surgery, his next team still remains a question. While there are several suitors who will be gunning for Kane's signature his former team the Chicago Blackhawks appear to be one of the few out of the running.

With the Blackhawks in the midst of a rebuild, the door seems to be closed on a potential reunion with the Chicago legend, according to Emily Kaplan. The Blackhawks are at the bottom of the Central Divison standings two weeks into the season and missed the playoffs in five of the last six seasons.

Kane played the first 16 seasons of his NHL career with the Blackhawks after they selected him first overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Chicago traded Kane to the New York Rangers last season and the playoff veteran notched six points in seven playoff games with his new team, all while playing with an injury.

Where will Kane sign?

As for the teams who are expected to be in the running for Kane, his hometown Buffalo Sabres are perhaps the frontrunner. Though they own the league's longest playoff drought, the Sabres are coming off their best season since 2011 and should challenge for a playoff spot this season.

The red-hot Detroit Red Wings could also be a potential landing spot. Led by Kane's former Blackhawks linemate Alex DeBrincat, the Red Wings have an NHL-leading 34 goals in their first seven games, five of them wins. Contending teams the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars are also reportedly interested.

Blackhawks fans will have to wait a little longer to see a potential reunion with Patrick Kane, but it can’t be ruled out in a couple of seasons if the American is still playing. Kane is expected to sign with a team before the new year and be available for the second half of the season.