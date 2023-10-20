Patrick Kane at 34 years old is still one of the top prospects in NHL Free Agency. The Chicago Blackhawks legend turned New York Rangers player still has not decided on his future. Instead, he has been focusing on rehabilitating his injured hip to get ready for the upcoming season. This did not stop teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers from reaching out to the star, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Patrick Kane still remains keen on holding off negotiations during NHL Free Agency. However, the two leading teams that may acquire him are the Panthers and the Sabres. His stellar performance for the Rangers last season mixed with his veteran and Stanley Cup-winning pedigree from the Blackhawks makes him one of those most coveted prospects that have yet to pick a team.

Both teams look to be playing the waiting game. This is because Kane still has a lot to accomplish after his hip surgery. He was given four to six months to complete his rehabilitation after a successful surgery in June. Kane is still on par to make a return for the NHL season but the team that acquired him might have to wait until he gets into his full form.

Nonetheless, his impact does not just reside on the ice. Rather, he could be able to impart intangibles like leadership and a hard-hitting winning mentality to push young guys to their full strength. When he goes back to play, his production of 21 goals and 57 points could be expected. Any team that gets him before the season starts will be in for a treat.