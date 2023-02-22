Patrick Kane’s future with the Chicago Blackhawks is in question. Chicago has struggled throughout the 2022-23 campaign and Kane may be open to a trade. He’s been linked to the New York Rangers and the possibility of Kane heading to New York is reportedly still realistic, although fairly unlikely, per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

“It’s not impossible, but it would require serious maneuvering,” Kaplan wrote, referencing a potential Kane-Rangers trade.

The Rangers and St. Louis Blues previously completed a Vladimir Tarasenko trade. The deal lessened the chances of Patrick Kane being traded to New York.

Kane recently addressed his Blackhawks future, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Patrick Kane when asked what his gut says about potential future ahead of trade deadline: ‘I don’t know. I think if I knew that I’d probably make the decision already. So we’ll see.’ #Blackhawks,” Roumeliotis wrote on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if a Patrick Kane trade comes to fruition if the Rangers back out of a possible deal. There are plenty of other teams who would love to acquire the 34-year old. He’s been one of the better players in the NHL for years now and his veteran prowess would benefit a contender without question.

Kane has tallied 14 goals and 28 assists so far this season. He’s a team-first player who understands what it takes to win. In the end, he likely wouldn’t mind remaining in Chicago, but winning is also a priority. And the Rangers, a team that holds a superb 33-15-9 record as of this story’s writing, have done exactly that.