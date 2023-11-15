The Buffalo Sabres took a blow during the game against the Bruins, as right wing Tage Thompson is set to miss time from an injury.

The Buffalo Sabres faced the Boston Bruins in an action-packed Atlantic Division matchup. The Sabres fell to the top-of-the-division Bruins 5-2. Buffalo lost more than the team wanted though. Tage Thompson exited the game with an upper-body injury, and his status got a brutal update.

Tage Thompson will miss time for Sabres after injury vs. Bruins

Head coach Don Granato addressed Thompson's condition in a post-game press conference. Thompson will miss “significant time,” per Elliotte Friedman.

The update is a huge blow for a Sabres team trying to escape the bottom of the Atlantic Division. Thompson has had a solid start to the season for Buffalo. The 26-year-old has scored six goals (42nd in NHL), six assists, and 12 points so far in the 2023-24 season.

It is uncertain how much time Thompson will miss, but it will likely be several weeks. The Sabres need their other offensive players to step up their game amid Thompson's foreseen absence. This should not be a problem, given the leadership of Jeff Skinner.

Skinner leads the teams in points (13) and goals (7). The veteran left wing comes off a career 2022-23 season. He saw personal bests in his assists, points, and plus-minus value. Buffalo will look for him to have similar production if not more after Thompson's injury.

Buffalo falls to 7-8 with their loss to the Bruins, while Boston improves to 12-1 and remains in 1st place in the division. Can the Sabres overcome their injury woes and turn the season around?

Hopefully, Tage Thompson will have a speedy recovery.