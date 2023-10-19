The NHL rumor mill has been busy recently with rumblings of a possible return from Phil Kessel, the former Las Vegas Golden Knights right winger who is likely to sign with a team soon. If and when Kessel does return, he will resume his hunt for 1,000 career points with the team of his choice.

Kessel's History of Success

The three-time Stanley Cup Champion has let teams know he doesn't mind being a part-time player this upcoming season. Kessel had 45 points in 49 playoff games as a member of the Penguins back in the mid-2010s.

Kessel, who has also had success with the Penguins in Pittsburgh, is rumored to be down to two teams.

“There have been a couple of close calls with contracts in recent weeks, and a few interested teams have indicated a desire to make another move to clear up roster and/or cap space before signing Kessel,” Chris Johnston of The Athletic wrote recently on Kessel's possible return.

Kessel is the NHL's Ironman with a streak of 1,064 consecutive games played. He has been training in his free time in hopes of making a comeback for his 18th NHL season, a rumor column from Johnston stated.

In 1,286 career games played, Kessel has recorded 413 goals and 579 assists for 992 total points.

Kessel played in just four games over the course of the Golden Knights' playoff run last season but he did play in all 82 regular season games. If the latest NHL rumors are true, he could be back soon, in time to make a run at his next milestone.

Patrick Kane Also Looking for a Team

In addition to Kessel, former Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane is also looking for a team according to the same NHL rumors column from Johnston.

Kane had 21 goals and 57 points total for the two teams last season but is recovering from an invasive hip resurfacing procedure this past June.