The Anaheim Ducks are coming off another brutal season in 2023-24. They finished with the third-worst record in the Western Conference and extended their playoff drought to a franchise-record six seasons. Now, reports are surfacing that their star forward Trevor Zegras could be on the move. NHL Network's Stu Grimson said that there is a “good possibility” that the 23-year-old is moved.

While the offensive numbers have been solid for such a young player, the defensive side of the ice has been a struggle for Zegras. In his two full seasons, 2021-22 and 2022-23, he posted a Plus-Minus worse than -20. He scored 23 goals in both seasons and cracked 60 points, but was not able to make a positive impact defensively. This might steer teams away from him as an option at center despite the Ducks' poor team defense around him.

The critics of Zegras will say he only makes the highlight reel plays. He made the most ridiculous pass you'll ever see and has scored lacrosse-style goals multiple times. Chief among those critics is current Flyers coach John Tortorella, who claimed the over-the-net pass was bad for hockey.

The truth, as always, lies in the middle. No, Zegras and his highlight reel goals are not bad for hockey but he is also not a top-six caliber center at the NHL level right now. If he is traded, it should be to a contending team looking for bottom-six depth that can develop him into a perennial all-star.

Where could the Ducks trade Trevor Zegras?

The Ducks offseason is highlighted by a move they made during the season. Cutter Gauthier was traded from the Flyers to the Ducks before making his professional debut. Now, the promising forward is set to play his first full season in the NHL. To do so, they dealt young defenseman Jamie Drysdale. If they do trade Zegras, they should prioritize defense in return.

The best fit for Zegras is his childhood team, the New York Rangers. With Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trochek down the middle, there's no pressure for Zegras to produce at a top-six level. He will be able to play with Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil to create a great development line.

The Rangers are looking for somewhere to dump Jacob Trouba's $8 million salary and the Ducks have more than enough space. If the Rangers added in 18-year-old defenseman Drew Fortescue and a couple of picks, this deal could work.

After a busy offseason, the Washington Capitals are looking to improve on their quick playoff exit from 2024. They added Jacob Chychrun to their blue line and could use the addition to their forward unit. With Pierre-Luc Dubois now on the team, the Capitals can go all-in on their forwards by adding Zegras.

The Detroit Red Wings are also trying to power out of a rebuild, but are much closer than the Ducks. With Dylan Larkin locking down the number one center position, Zegras can slot in below him. Offense has been a struggle for the Red Wings and they added Vladimir Tarasenko to help with that this offseason. Tarasenko and Zegras would make for a great pair.