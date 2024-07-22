The Anaheim Ducks were involved in one of the more surprising moves of the 2023-24 NHL season when they acquired Cutter Gauthier in a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers. They traded defenseman Jamie Drysdale to grab the Boston College star.

Gauthier made his NHL debut in the season finale, notching an assist in a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. At the Ducks development camp this summer, he spoke about his first foray into professional hockey, via Dan Arritt of NHL.com.

“I was here for six days and it felt like I was here all year,” Gauthier said. “Being the new guy on the block, they weren't strangers at all. They all reached out and congratulated me on the season and said they were excited to meet me.”

A pretty high compliment for both the leaders in the Ducks locker room and Gauthier himself. He has certainly earned respect through his amateur career.

He scored a remarkable 38 goals in 41 games as he led Boston College to a national runner-up finish. Gauthier also led Team USA at the World Junior Championships with 12 points on their way to a gold medal. The trade demand that got him to the Ducks certainly drew the attention of those who didn't know his name from the amateur ranks. Now, he should be considered a favorite to win the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year.

Cutter Gauthier's rookie season expectations

The expectations for Cutter Gauthier are very high going into his first NHL season. He says that the preparations have already begun.

“I've never played 82 games in my life in a season, maybe in youth hockey, but nowhere near this level as the NHL,” he continued. “So, just being ready mentally and, obviously, getting ready physically this summer is the biggest thing that I'm looking forward to.”

Gauthier will be just 20 years old when he suits up for opening night in October. He joins a forward core with promising youngsters Trevor Zegras, Leo Carlsson, and Mason McTavish and proven veterans Alex Killorn, Ryan Strome, and Troy Terry. The group is looking to improve on another dreadful season that saw them miss the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Gauthier brings the scoring touch that could launch this Ducks core back into the playoff hunt.

In the Calder Trophy race, the big name blocking him is the number one overall pick Macklin Celebrini. The 18-year-old from Boston University has expectations on him saved for the greats like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. He lived up to the hype in college by becoming the youngest winner of the Hobey Baker Award for top player in college hockey, narrowly beating out Gauthier for the honor.

As Connor Bedard proved last year, the rookie with high expectations gets a slight nudge toward the award over other players. Gauthier's size advantage, however, could lead him to amass more points and beat out Celebrini for the award. Other candidates include Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson, Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, and Sharks center Will Smith.