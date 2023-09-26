The best player on the Anaheim Ducks roster remains without a contract after the team and star forward Trevor Zegras were unable to get an extension hammered out ahead of training camp.

Zegras remains away from the team as he awaits a new deal; the restricted free agent joins defensemen Jamie Drysdale as the only two skaters on the team without a contract for the 2023-24 season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 22-year-old was once considered a franchise cornerstone, especially after he broke out with back-to-back 23 goal seasons, amassing 65 points in 81 games last year.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has put the league on notice with his slick mitts and high skill plays throughout his three seasons in Anaheim, but if the team and his agent can't find a suitable deal, he could be on the move.

It's been reported that Zegras is looking for a two- or three-year contract reportedly worth around $5 million per season, while Anaheim has been trying to lock him in at a deal worth in between $3 million and $4 million per year.

One team that has inquired about Zegras' availability is the Buffalo Sabres, according to TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie. The Sabres have a ton of young pieces of their own they could dangle in a potential blockbuster, although it is surprising that the Ducks haven't been able to lock up their best player.

Unlike the rebuilding Ducks, the Sabres are knocking on the door of postseason contention, and the young American could be just what the teams top-six needs to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24.

It will be intriguing to see if Trevor Zegras gets a new contract in California, or if he'll be shipped out of town before a new NHL season commences.