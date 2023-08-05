The Anaheim Ducks recently locked up forward Troy Terry to a seven-year contract extension to avoid arbitration. It's one of a few long-term contract extensions likely to come for Anaheim's core over the next few years. Next up on the list is likely star forward Trevor Zegras.

Zegras is currently a restricted free agent. However, he is optimistic about signing a new contract at some point. “Hopefully we get something done soon,” Zegras said, via NHL.com. “I do miss California and my teammates, so it would be nice to get back there.”

One major difference for Zegras is that he is not eligible for arbitration. As such, he needs to sign a contract. The 22-year-old is not in Anaheim right now, and does not plan to return until he signs one. While he is hopeful for something to get done, he acknowledges that these things are easier said than done.

“I feel like it's all kind of up in the air,” Zegras said, via NHL.com. “Obviously, I'd love to get back to play as my teammates get back but that's kind of out of my control at the moment.”

The Ducks have another restricted free agent to sign other than Zegras. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale is also in need of a contract before the upcoming season. Drysdale, like Zegras, is not eligible for arbitration.

The Ducks begin training camp next month as they prepare for the 2023-24 season. Let's see if Anaheim and Trevor Zegras can agree to terms on a new contract before the team begins their training camp activities.