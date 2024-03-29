When DJ Smith was still the coach of the Ottawa Senators ahead of the 2023-24 season, he made it clear that the expectations in Canada's capital were postseason or bust.
Fast forward about six months; Smith is no longer employed by the team, the Sens are on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and there's nothing but questions ahead of another long offseason in Ottawa.
As 71-year-old Jacques Martin continues to steer the ship — on an interim basis — general manager Steve Staios and the front office are well into preparations to hire a new head coach.
And that list includes a coach that worked under Staios in junior hockey.
“So far, Steve Staios has a list of candidates he's working on and keeps building on,” TSN's Pierre LeBrun explained on the latest episode of Insider Trading. “Jon Gruden, the Toronto Marlies coach that coached for Staios in OHL Hamilton, is obviously on that list.”
Gruden helped the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs win the 2018 league championship, while Staios was GM and Michael Andlauer was owner.
LeBrun points to three other notable names on the list, including Todd McLellan, Dean Evason and Craig Berube. All three have been fired in 2023-24.
McLellan was let go by the Los Angeles Kings two months ago, Evason was canned by the Minnesota Wild just 19 games into the campaign, and Berube — who helped the St. Louis Blues win their first Stanley Cup in 2019 — was fired in mid-December.
LeBrun also made it clear that the Sens are in no rush to make a decision on their new bench boss.
“The Senators may add to it at two critical junctures: one at the end of the regular-season when perhaps some coaches become available elsewhere, or at the end of the first-round, we know sometimes coaching decision are made around the league,” the insider continued.
“So that's why Ottawa doesn't want to rush through this. Ultimately, they'd love to have a coach named by the draft in Vegas.”
Coaching couldn't save Senators in 2023-24
It's been a disastrous season in Canada's capital for a squad that hasn't made the dance since getting to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2017.
Now 31-36-4, the on-ice play has been underwhelming and the season has been mired by negative storylines off the ice. Shane Pinto missed 41 games due to a gambling suspension, the team lost a future first-round pick due for punishment in a trade dating back two years, and injuries have continued to ravage the roster.
Although there was faith that this team had what it took to return to the postseason in 2024, it seems like nothing has gone right in Ottawa next season.
With a new coach behind the bench in 2024-25, it'll be intriguing to see if the young core can turn things around and finally bring playoff hockey back to the Canadian Tire Centre.