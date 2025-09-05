The Ottawa Senators made the playoffs in 2025 after a rather impressive season. Ottawa had been seen as a talented but underperforming team throughout the last few seasons. However, they finally put things together this past campaign. The Senators finished as the top Wild Card team in the Eastern Conference, facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

That matchup did not bode too well for Ottawa. They went down 3-0 in the series against Toronto. While they did do well to win the next two, the Maple Leafs claimed Game 6 to advance to the second round. Ottawa gave a good account of itself in those final three games, but it was clear Toronto was the better team throughout the series.

The Senators did not make a splash move this summer. They instead elected to make some smaller moves to give them added depth. Their most notable move was a trade for Jordan Spence in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings. This could become a splash move in hindsight. For now, it's a solid depth move.

Ottawa begins its season on October 9th against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road. Will this season be as successful as the last? Here are two bold predictions for the Senators heading into the 2025-26 NHL season.

Senators avoid East Wild Card race

The Senators struggled out of the gate in 2024-25. In fact, it seemed as if their playoff hopes were dead on arrival. They figured things out, though, and were able to claim the top East Wild Card spot despite extremely tough competition.

Ottawa could certainly struggle early on this year. It happens to the best of teams. Ask the Edmonton Oilers how painful the early stages of the season can be. However, they will still make the playoffs this year. And they won't need to worry about teams outside of their division.

The Senators have a very talented team that can take them far. Ottawa will ride this high-end talent and avoid the Wild Card race. They will finish top-three in the Atlantic Division. It's hard to imagine this team outright winning it. But they can absolutely take third place in the division for themselves.

Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson achieve elite status

The Senators are led by two of the best young players in the NHL. Tim Stutzle has emerged as a legitimate top-line center in the league. And Jake Sanderson is one of the best young defensemen in the league. If he's not already a No. 1, he's close to a No. 1 option.

These two players are still very young. They have their entire careers ahead of them. And they have yet to reach their full potential. In 2025-26, both of them will breakout as truly elite players in the NHL.

This won't be entirely unfamiliar territory for Stutzle. He is not far removed from a 90-point season in 2022-23. In 2024-25, he was one point off his second 80+ point season of his career. He certainly could become one of the league's playmakers in short order.

The Senators need both of these players firing on all cylinders this year. They have the talent and ability to make the playoffs, without a doubt. However, it won't be easy. Stutzle and Sanderson are the keys to making sure Ottawa returns to the postseason and has a chance to win the Stanley Cup in 2026.