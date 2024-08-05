Seth Jarvis broke out in his third full season with the Carolina Hurricanes, fitting like a glove on the top line alongside Sebastian Aho and enjoying career bests across the board.

The 22-year-old amassed 33 goals and 67 points over 81 regular-season games, adding another five goals and nine points in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Jarvis remains the final restricted free agent on Carolina's roster after Martin Necas re-signed at the end of July.

And the young Canadian could be getting a massive raise on his next contract — at least according to Canes Corner podcast host Adam Gold.

“My understanding is that the two sides are actively engaged in contract talks and both sides want the same thing – they both want an eight year deal,” the Hurricanes insider reported recently. “Where we are now at a sticking point is where that (AAV) number will ultimately be at. My understanding right now is that the number is north of 8.”

Gold confirmed that “real momentum” is being made for one of the team's most important forwards, who figures to be a key part of the equation for years to come.

Jarvis' next contract is projected to come in around $7.75 million AAV, and with the salary cap likely to continue going up, a deal of that length makes sense for the top-line forward.

Seth Jarvis emerging into star forward with Hurricanes

Although it's hard to argue that Jarvis is worth north of $8 million AAV at this point in his young career, the speedy forward has improved drastically since he began his professional career with the Hurricanes.

After being selected No. 13 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, he recorded 40 points in 68 games in his rookie campaign while impressively adding another eight points in 14 postseason contests.

In 2022-23, he had a bit of a down year with 39 points in 82 tries, but was excellent again in the playoffs, putting up 10 points in 15 games as the Canes advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Final.

But last year was the coming out party for the Winnipeg native. Not only did he increase his point totals drastically, he improved his game in all facets, recording 115 hits — 42 more than the season before — and skating to an impressive +23 rating.

“It will get done eventually,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky confirmed to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti back in July. “He wants to be here forever. We want him here forever. We just have to agree on what the right number is. It's possible it will be short-term deal and then a longer-term later. It's possible we'll do a long-term deal now. There's a lot of ways of getting it done, but nobody is concerned about whether he's going to be here for the long haul. It's just a question of how the contract makes that work.”

With Necas now re-signed and the team's roster starting to shape up, it'll be intriguing to see if Jarvis will have a new contract before training camp — and what the AAV will look like for the budding star.