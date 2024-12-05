The rebuilding San Jose Sharks appear ready to continue making moves, and general manager Mike Grier has shown that he's not shy about continuing to wheel and deal in an effort to get his club out of the NHL basement.

Among the players who could be dangled as trade bait in the near future is Mikael Granlund, who is playing on an expiring deal and can become a free agent at the end of this season.

TSN analyst Craig Button suggested that Granlund would be the perfect fit for the Boston Bruins, who need more depth in their forward units and more offense, via TSN.

“The Boston Bruins simply don't have enough skill up front. Mikael Granlund in San Jose, having a fantastic season,” Button said. “He would upgrade their skill in a significant manner. They have at tough time scoring, they don't have a center. He can play both center and wing, but they need more skill. Mikael Granlund offers more than that.”

On a poor Sharks team, Granlund already has 10 goals and 19 assists this season.

Sharks' Mikael Granlund is being included in trade rumors

A native of Finland, Granlund was selected 10th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, where he began his career. He played a significant role in Minnesota's first-round postseason victory over the Colorado Avalanche in 2013, scoring the overtime game-winning goal in Game 3 to help his team get back into the series.

He was traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Kevin Fiala at the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline; he went on to play three full seasons with Nashville before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins as the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline approached.

He was later sent to the Sharks in a three-team trade in 2023.

In 845 career NHL games, Granlund has scored 167 goals with 406 assists; he's also added 11 goals and 21 assists in 59 postseason games.