The NHL season might be alive and well, but there is still one notable free agent who is looking for a new home: Patrick Kane. The Chicago Blackhawks legend, who was traded to the New York Rangers during last season, had a hip procedure in June and now appears to be ready to sign with a team, as his agent recently said to insider Pierre LeBrun:

“It’s kind of like the interview period we used to have for July 1,” Pat Brisson told LeBrun on Tuesday. “That’s what we’re starting to do here.”

There are a plethora of potential suitors for Kane, who still managed to put up 57 points in 2022-23 despite playing on a bummed hip. As reported by Chris Johnston, the Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and Florida Panthers are all seen as the likeliest candidates to secure his services.

The Rangers are an intriguing destination considering he did play for them for part of last season and reportedly, the two sides are “open” to a reunion, as Johnston noted. The Sabres however make a lot of sense because Patrick Kane played Buffalo head coach Don Granato during his time in Chicago and of course, Kane grew up in the city before turning into an NHL star.

Per Johnston's reporting, the Maple Leafs probably won't get Kane, despite him spending a lot of rehabilitation in the Toronto area. The Panthers also can't be ignored though since they're a contender and never show any reluctance to make a big move, as we've seen in the past.

At this point in Patrick Kane's career, he definitely wants to win another Cup before it's all said and done. With that in mind, the Rangers and Panthers likely make the most sense. It will be very interesting to see where he ends up.