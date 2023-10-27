Patrick Kane is getting closer and closer to a long-awaited National Hockey League return. The greatest active American player, who is just a year removed from a 92-point campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks, remains a free agent and has made it clear he is preparing to sign with an NHL club.

That's music to the ears of hockey fans, who have been waiting patiently to see where one of the top names of the 2023 NHL Free Agency period ends up. Although Kane is not the player he once was, at 34-years-old and coming off offseason hip surgery, but he can certainly still be a help to any team. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is just under five months out from hip resurfacing surgery, and he continues to rehab between Toronto and Chicago.

According to his agent, Kane is expected to take serious calls in early November, with the ultimate goal of signing either then or December. He's already been cleared for contact, but is in no rush to ink a contract. Besides being fully healthy, the longtime Chicago Blackhawk is looking for the right fit, both in terms of team environment, and the opportunity to win a fourth championship.

The door is closed on a Kane-Hawks reunion (despite remaining on good terms) as the team is in full rebuild mode. A return to the New York Rangers also seems unlikely given their contract situation and plethora of winger options. Still, there are a ton of organizations who will be willing to take a flier on a short term, low-cost pact to bring the American into the fold. In no particular order, here are the three best landing spots for Patrick Kane when he puts pen to paper and becomes the last impactful free agent to sign in 2023.

The Buffalo Sabres have been rumored to be in the mix for Patrick Kane for months. They even seemed like the frontrunner before the season, boasting a formidable young core and also happening to be the place where Kane grew up. He has certainly been keeping an eye on this team, but they don't look like Stanley Cup contenders in the early going. In fact, it's looking touch-and-go for this team to even get into a playoff spot next April.

Kane wants to win, and Buffalo is struggling to do that in the early going. The Sabres are 3-4, good enough for eighth place in the Atlantic Division. A few of the stars need to get going, including Tage Thompson, who has just four points in seven contests, and Alex Tuch, who has three. The hope in Western New York is that this team can turn it around quickly, and Kane could be just the tonic to improve morale. It doesn't hurt that he has a personal relationship with general manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Don Granato, either. Although he never expected to play in his home city, the Buffalo Sabres are a top option for a Patrick Kane homecoming.

The Detroit Red Wings are the surprise of the season in the early going. The Wings are second in the Atlantic with a 5-2-1 record, and boast two of the league's top three scorers in Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin. The Cat is on a roll, scoring nine goals and 13 points in the early going, and Larkin has been even better with 15 points over the same stretch. Kane and DeBrincat played together in Chicago, and the two were electric as linemates. In fact, Kane considers DeBrincat one of his favorite linemates ever.

Detroit can't figure out who to play on the top right wing, tinkering with Lucas Raymond and David Perron in the early going. Kane would be a perfect fit in that spot, as well as on the team's lethal top powerplay unit. Although they probably weren't even on the radar this summer, the Red Wings must be a frontrunner for Kane now.

The Colorado Avalanche would need to make a few roster moves in order to clear room for Kane, but if he is looking at the best opportunity possible to win another Stanley Cup, the Avs might be the team. Colorado started the season 6-0-0 before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Thursday night, and they are looking like a top-two team in the early going.

The Avs forward depth could also be stronger, and adding Kane to the top-six would keep this team firmly in Stanley Cup contention. He would also likely be playing with either Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen, if not both, as well as one of the game's most potent powerplay units. Colorado is a sleeper option, there's no doubt, but it's a mouthwatering opportunity for Kane to join a team that is just one year removed from a Stanley Cup title, with a laser focus on bringing another to Denver.

Although the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and Rangers will all be keeping tabs on Kane, expect the three-time champion to sign in either New York, Michigan or Colorado in 2023.