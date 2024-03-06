The Chicago Blackhawks are objectively the worst team in the NHL, as they currently are 30th in the league in points (they have 35). To make matters worse, they are currently in the middle of seven-game losing streak, further cementing their place at the bottom of the league. Thankfully, they have star center Connor Bedard to build the team around, but for now, they'll have to head into the trade deadline with a seller's mentality.
However, it doesn't seem like a fire sale will be commencing for the Blackhawks. According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the only player that the Blackhawks are likely to trade prior to the March 8 deadline is forward Colin Blackwell.
“So far, Colin Blackwell appears to be the only Blackhawks player who will likely be moved before the deadline, and that might not happen until the final day and the return isn’t likely to be a ton,” Powers wrote.
Blackwell, who is a center by trade, has played a bit of left wing for the Blackhawks this season. However, contending teams will certainly be viewing Blackwell as more of a depth piece more than a featured one. This then limits the potential return on any Blackwell trade, which Powers astutely pointed out.
However, Colin Blackwell has a meager cap hit of $1.2 million, making it easier for contending teams to fit him into their roster. Nonetheless, if Blackwell would have his way, he prefers to stay with the Blackhawks this season and beyond, as he feels like he has a home in Chicago.
“For me, I don't want to go anywhere. The only thing I worry about is the family around me and how much stuff like that, whether they read it or something does happen, affects them,” Blackwell said, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago. “Right now, I'm feeling comfortable where I'm at, how I'm playing. This is what you strive for as a player, to feel comfortable and get that confidence from some coaching staff and players that you're playing with and earn your keep in a role on the team.”
Nonetheless, the Blackhawks have nothing to play for and not too many assets to deal, so Blackwell might be on his way out, whether or not he likes it.