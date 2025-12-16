On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams further cemented their stranglehold on the top seed in the NFC with a home win over the Detroit Lions. The Rams didn't exactly get off to a great start to this game, but ultimately used a 17-0 third quarter to pick up a massive win.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced a transaction, but fans quickly realized that it was actually a hilariously heartwarming way to announce the birth of head coach Sean McVay's newborn son.

“LA Rams Transactions: • Delivered Christian Alexander McVay,” reported the Rams on X, formerly Twitter.

“Sean McVay announces that Christian McVay was born yesterday morning at 6am. Mom & Baby are both healthy,” reported Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News on X.

McVay's exciting personal news comes at a time when the Rams are hoping to cement themselves as the number one seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs, which would earn them a bye in the first round, and leave them just two wins away from an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing at an MVP level so far this year and continued his campaign on Sunday, competing 24 of his 38 passing yards for 368 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception, which occurred early in the first quarter.

In any case, the Rams have a huge game looming on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, who are right on their tail for first place in the NFC West. That game is set to kick off at 8:15 pm ET from Seattle.