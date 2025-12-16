Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered pointed remarks about cornerback Trevon Diggs that further underscored the growing divide between the organization and one of its most recognizable defensive stars.

Jones addressed Diggs’ status during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, as reported by Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. While acknowledging that players often push to return quickly from injury, Jones suggested Diggs’ style of play demands a higher threshold of health than others at the position.

“Players always want to return fast,” Jones said, according to Hoyt. He added that Diggs’ aggressive approach can create risk when he is not fully healthy. Diggs will “go away from the scheme to make a great play,” Jones said, noting that “when he doesn't make that play, you can have a bad, bad, play.”

The comments stood in contrast to Diggs’ own assessment of his health. Hoyt previously reported that Diggs believes he is ready to play, while the team remains unconvinced.

“Trevon Diggs says he’s healthy. Jerry Jones says he isn’t,” Hoyt wrote. When asked directly whether Diggs was healthy enough to come off injured reserve, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer stopped short of a full endorsement.

“I think he’s moving around well,” Schottenheimer said. “I don’t think that’s the only issue.”

Jerry Jones today on @1053thefan said that players always want to return fast. With Trevon Diggs, he said his playstyle requires a certain level of health. Diggs will “go away from the scheme to make a great play. When he doesn't make that play, you can have a bad, bad, play.” https://t.co/cuX86TDzih — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

Cowboys’ playoff hopes dim amid Trevon Diggs uncertainty

Diggs has not appeared in a game since Week 6, when the Cowboys lost 30-27 to the Carolina Panthers. Since that point, Dallas has slid from 2-3-1 to 6-7-1 and is currently riding a two-game losing streak following a 34-26 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

The prolonged absence and public disagreement over Diggs’ readiness have fueled speculation about his long-term future with the franchise. Once viewed as a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense, Diggs now finds himself at the center of questions regarding fit, trust, and availability as the season winds down.

Dallas’ playoff outlook has grown increasingly bleak. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported following the Week 15 loss that the Cowboys have just a 1% chance of reaching the postseason. Their only remaining path would require winning the NFC East, which would mean Dallas must win its final three games while the Philadelphia Eagles lose their remaining three.

The Cowboys will attempt to keep those slim hopes alive in Week 16 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles enters the matchup at 10-4 and riding a three-game winning streak, presenting a significant challenge for a Dallas team searching for stability on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, as the Cowboys look to regroup amid mounting uncertainty surrounding Diggs and the direction of the franchise.