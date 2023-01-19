The Minnesota Wild benched defenseman Matt Dumba on Thursday ahead of their clash vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, listing their alternate captain as a healthy scratch. With trade rumors (once again) circling the veteran defenseman, fans immediately rushed to the conclusion that a Dumba trade could be on the horizon. Via Michael Russo of The Athletic, head coach Dan Evason said he discussed the situation with Dumba, calling it a “hockey decision.”

Via Russo on Twitter:

“Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch tonight. Hockey decision, not injury. Evason: ‘We had a real good meeting. He knowsD why he’s sitting out tonight.'”

While Evason himself didn’t mention the prospect of any trade, Dumba’s name has been floated in recent trade rumors, as it has been for the past few seasons. With the Wild strapped for cash, they could look to move on from Dumba, who is in the final year of his contract and making $5 million this season. The contract extension for Matt Boldy effectively indicated that Dumba’s own deal would not be extended, thus making the possibility of a mid-season trade even higher.

Dumba himself acknowledged that his days with the Wild could be coming to a close.

Via The Athletic:

“I’m just making the absolute most of it and enjoying every day as a Minnesota Wild player and enjoying just the great group of guys that we have. This has given me a different appreciation of that. I’m trying to make the most of coming to the rink every day with these guys because you never know when things could change. I’m trying to stay in the moment, and that’s how I deal with it,” said Dumba.

Recent NHL rumors linked Dumba as a potential trade candidate for teams such as the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators, both of whom could use a boost in the defensive zone.

Dumba has featured in 43 games this season for the Wild, registering 12 points including four goals. He’s logged 56 shots on goal alongside 64 blocked shots and 58 hits.