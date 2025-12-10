The Anaheim Ducks entered Tuesday's action atop the Pacific Division as their young core comes together. One of their top forward prospects picked up an assist against the Pittsburgh Penguins that put him in the franchise record books. Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke picked up his 25th point, passing Mason McTavish as the fastest teenager to 25 points in franchise history.

Beckett Sennecke is the fastest teenager in Ducks history to reach 25 points! Previously held by Mason McTavish (40 games in 2022-23)

Sennecke was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Ducks. He is part of a crowded group of young forwards, including McTavish, Cutter Gauthier, and Leo Carlsson. Sennecke is a winger, playing primarily with Gauthier and McTavish. With those two guys scoring at a high level, the 19-year-old has nine goals and 16 assists.

The Ducks brought in Joel Quenneville as their head coach before the season, hoping to get the most out of this core. That has worked to perfection so far, with 18 wins in 29 games to start. While there is a long way to go before the playoffs become a real conversation, Anaheim is well on its way. Sennecke is a reason why.

Sennecke picked up the primary assist on Jackson LaCombe's goal, which made the game 1-1 in the second period.

🚨 LaCombe 🚨 From a sharp angle!

This game is tied! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/MwmXGqOuBd — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 10, 2025

Sennecke got his 25th point in the 30th game of the season, smashing McTavish's mark. Now, McTavish is a big reason why Sennecke has become a consistent scorer for the Ducks as their second-line center. While Sennecke is not a center, he is still expected to have a big impact on the future of the club.

Sennecke is putting up impressive rookie scoring numbers without much power-play time. Just three of his 25 points have come on the man advantage, a product of his place on the second unit. But with veterans Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund on the top unit, spots will open up eventually. And Sennecke is doing a lot to earn that time in the future.