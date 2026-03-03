San Francisco Giants coach Ron Washington addressed his departure from the Los Angeles Angels as he began his new role in the Bay, suggesting health concerns played a decisive role in the Angels’ decision to not bring him back. The veteran coach shared his perspective while the Giants continue reshaping their staff under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

Washington last managed the Angels on June 19, 2025. Eleven days later, on June 30, he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery. In late September, L.A. informed him he would not return for the 2026 season. Now with the Giants, Washington believes lingering concerns about his health influenced that outcome.

The 73-year-old joined the Giants as an infield coach after Vitello finalized his first major league staff. Washington brings extensive experience, including a World Series title in 2021 and two American League pennants as a manager. Still, his recent heart surgery remains central to questions surrounding the Angels’ decision.

In a video posted to the Foul Territory network on X, formerly Twitter, Washington explained why he was not pleased by the Angels’ decision not to retain him.

“I was disappointed, because just as my issue hit me last year in June, I had my team going in the right direction.”

Washington indicated he believes the Angels were not fully confident in his recovery following heart surgery. He previously stated that the procedure saved his life and prompted meaningful lifestyle changes. Even so, he maintained that the team was progressing before he stepped away.

The Giants now benefit from Washington’s defensive expertise. He will work closely with the infield as Vitello establishes his culture in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Angels move forward after a 72–90 finish in 2025. They have not won a postseason game since 2009 and currently hold the longest active playoff drought in Major League Baseball.

Ultimately, the longtime baseball savant provided clarity on a pivotal offseason decision. For the Giants, he brings veteran leadership and defensive expertise. For the Angels, his remarks highlight how health and timing shaped a transition that may still draw scrutiny.