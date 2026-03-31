The Anaheim Ducks are facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. It's a game that's expected to be intense following the Radko Gudas-Auston Matthews incident earlier in March. Though the intensity has not led to any major incidents, the Ducks got a major scare when it came to star forward Leo Carlsson.

Carlsson and teammate Troy Terry were battling for a puck below the goal line. During the play, the two were tangled up with Maple Leafs forward William Nylander. Carlsson fell to the ice and went down the tunnel toward the locker room. Thankfully, he has since returned to Anaheim's bench.

Leo Carlsson heads down the tunnel after getting tripped up with Troy Terry. pic.twitter.com/s3tfBAE0Sv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2026

Carlsson was an early candidate for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2025-26. Unfortunately, though, he suffered an injury during the season that kept him out of action for some time. He missed half of January and all but two games of February with this injury.

Still, the former second overall pick has become one of the brightest young stars in the NHL. He entered Monday's game with 24 goals and 61 points in 61 games. On Monday, he added a goal to his ledger, opening the scoring in the first period. At this time, Toronto and Anaheim are in overtime.

The Ducks are chasing a Pacific Division championship at this time. Anaheim is on track to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and officially close the book on its rebuild. Having Carlsson healthy and in the lineup is critical for this team to achieve its goals. Thankfully, it seems as if the Ducks star has avoided a serious injury on Monday.