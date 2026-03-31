Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas was suspended for five games following a dirty hit on Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. He has since returned to the ice following this suspension. However, Matthews is out for the season. And he won't be on the ice when the Ducks take on the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Gudas is eligible to play in this contest, though. He and Anaheim are expecting some sort of retribution for the hit on Matthews. The captain, for his part, is going to play on Monday. And he explained why he wanted to skate in this contest before puck drop.

“I think it's going to be an intense game. One of the reasons I wanted to play, to address things. Stand behind my own mistakes. I want to address it myself. It's one of those games where I have to play,” Gudas told reporters in a clip shared on social media by BarDown.

Gudas is an important figure in this Ducks lineup. And he is part of the team's charge toward a Pacific Division championship. However, Monday's game is going to focus on the physicality between these teams. The Maple Leafs are nearly eliminated from postseason contention, so pride is at the forefront of their game at this point.

Anaheim and Toronto are going to be must-see hockey on the Monday night slate. Fireworks are expected, and no one is shying away from them. Gudas, in particular, is looking to face the music for his actions against the Maple Leafs.