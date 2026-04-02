The Radko Gudas-Auston Matthews drama stole the headlines for Monday night's matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs, but Cutter Gauthier's injury timeline could have lasting effects. The Ducks' breakout star left the game after scoring a powerplay goal, and it doesn't look like he will be returning for their next game, according to Joel Quenneville via NHL.com.

“He's not ready (Wednesday), but we don't think he'll be out too long,” Quenneville said. “I'd say he's questionable at best (to play against the Blues on Friday and Flames on Saturday).

The biggest worry for Ducks fans is that ominous injury updates like these rarely lead to good news. If Quenneville is keeping his cards close to his chest, it likely means that even the training staff doesn't know exactly when Gauthier will be ready.

The long-term effects of Gauthier's injury are that he is one of the team's top forwards, and their return to the playoffs won't go quite as smoothly if he isn't at 100%. The short-term effects are that the Ducks are now just two points ahead of a red-hot Edmonton Oilers team and are risking losing the top seed in the Pacific Division.

The difference between first and second in the division is quite large. If the Ducks get first, they'll likely play the Utah Mammoth, who are a fellow up-and-coming team. If they get second, it could be a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, who could be dangerous in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the shake-up to hire John Tortorella.

Cutter Gauthier is currently in a tie for eighth in the league with 38 goals and has 65 points on the season.