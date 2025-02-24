Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras has been punished for his questionable hit on Michael Rasmussen in Sunday's overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Zegras has received a three-game suspension, NHL Player Safety announced on Monday afternoon. Rasmussen was coming into the neutral zone with the puck and already passed it before Zegras clearly lined him up for a dirty hit right to his head. The youngster wasn't penalized on the play but Rasmussen was in clear pain:

Not sure how the Ducks forward didn't receive a penalty there, but here we are. What's most important is the league has taken action. You could see in the full video that Zegras had every intention of hitting Rasmussen in the face. The injury has kept him out of the lineup, with Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan saying he'll be absent for Tuesday's matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Rasmussen is listed as day-to-day.

Zegras, who is in his fifth NHL season, continues to struggle. He's only scored seven goals and tallied nine assists in 34 games after missing most of 2023-24 through injury. His best campaign came in 2022-23, putting up 23 goals and 42 assists. The Ducks are already a nightmare and not having Zegras in the lineup makes things even harder. Zegras is a trade target ahead of the deadline.

Anaheim is third-last in the Pacific Division with a 25-24-7 record. They're dead last in the league in scoring with just 2.5 goals per contest, with Frank Vatrano's 17 goals a team-best. Defensively, the Ducks are also 20th in most goals allowed.

On a more positive note, the franchise has been playing better as of late, going 7-2-1 in their last 10. They were on a four-game winning run before the defeat to the Red Wings over the weekend. Anaheim is back in action on Tuesday evening in New York against the Buffalo Sabres before returning home to host the Vancouver Canucks.