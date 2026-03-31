The Seattle Seahawks faced a difficult decision in Riq Woolen’s free agency, and head coach Mike Macdonald offered a candid explanation as roster priorities shifted. With the team navigating salary cap constraints, Seattle ultimately moved in a different direction despite Woolen’s proven production and impact in the secondary.

That decision reflected a broader organizational shift, as Seattle evaluated long-term roster sustainability while managing financial flexibility across key positions.

Macdonald addressed the situation during the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, making it clear the Seahawks did not want to lose the former Pro Bowl cornerback. Instead, financial limitations played a decisive role in shaping the outcome as the organization balanced short-term needs with long-term roster planning.

“We didn’t let him go. We love Riq. He’s a great player. Just can’t afford him,” Macdonald said via SleeperSeahawks.

The quote quickly gained traction, showcasing the salary cap reality facing the Super Bowl 60 champions and making clear the departure of the corner was driven by financial limitations rather than performance.

Woolen agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 10, with the deal finalized the following day. The contract is worth up to $15 million, including $12 million guaranteed, reflecting his market value despite the team's decision to move on.

Drafted by Seattle in 2022, the defensive back’s role shifted late last season as he fell behind Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe on the depth chart. That transition became more evident when the Seahawks signed Jobe to a three-year deal, further signaling a change in direction defensively.

Ultimately, the Seahawks continue to reshape their roster following a championship run. The organization appears confident in its current defensive structure while prioritizing key pieces across the roster. Still, Woolen’s departure highlights the difficult decisions teams must make under salary cap constraints in today’s evolving NFL landscape.