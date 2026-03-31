The Dallas Mavericks have a bright future ahead of them after landing future star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. On Monday, Flagg likely earned even more fans in the NBA community.

An interview conducted by GQ Magazine with Cooper Flagg was posted on Monday afternoon, with one of the highlights coming on a question about Flagg's favorite app on his phone.

“What app? I definitely use Country Roll the most,” Flagg explained. “It's the best for having everything from English dub to sub anime and Japanese and stuff. I've kind of got a cool phone case on here. It's One Piece. I watch a lot of different animes. One Piece is one of my favorites.

“What do I love about anime? For me it's just the story. One Piece, for example, is a longer anime. I like just following along with different characters and seeing how they develop over time and get stronger. It's pretty cool to me.”

"I watch a lot of anime… I like the story, I like following along with different characters and seeing how they develop and get stronger." Cooper Flagg reveals that he is a big anime and One Piece fan 🙌 (via @GQMagazine) pic.twitter.com/M4enqcyR4H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

The 19-year old Flagg surprised a lot of people on social media who didn't know the Mavericks star is also a big fan of anime.

Suddenly just became a huge Cooper Flagg fan😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/aVnnevqIqD — Walker (@ownedby30) March 30, 2026

yeah nah Cooper Flagg welcome to the agenda https://t.co/B1exp6i5oD — no speeding🍪 (@MIK3MCDANIEL) March 30, 2026

The Mavs have struggled this season, putting together a 24-50 record through 74 games played. Dallas will be drafting in the lottery for the second consecutive season.

The lone bright spots of the Mavs season have been the franchise moving on from GM Nico Harrison — who facilitated the inexplicable Luka Doncic trade — and the rookie season of Cooper Flagg. In 62 appearances, Flagg averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three.