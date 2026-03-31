The Los Angeles Rams are contending for a Super Bowl in 2026. Last season, they fell just short of their goal, losing in the NFC Championship Game to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles retained most of their roster in the 2026 offseason, giving them a solid chance to be a contender.

However, the Rams' contender status relies heavily on the health of their quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Stafford is coming off his first MVP award, showing no signs of slowing down. However, Stafford's age – he's entering his age-38 season in 2026 – and his injury history loom as threats to their status as title contenders.

While the Rams would prefer to avoid the injury bug altogether, they also have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Because of that, head coach Sean McVay is inviting a familiar face to Los Angeles. In a recent ESPN appearance, McVay invited former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to join him in LA.

"Kirk, come see us man." Rams head coach Sean McVay wants a reunion with Kirk Cousins in LA 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZW74OD68Kk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 30, 2026

Every contending team needs a backup who can competently steer the offense to a win if needed. The 2025 season showed why it was necessary: would-be playoff contenders' title dreams were dictated by quarterback injuries and by how quickly they adapted. If the Rams are looking for a backup quarterback, Cousins is far from the worst option they can pick up.

Cousins sat for most of the 2025 season as the backup to Michael Penix Jr in Atlanta. However, after Penix's injury in the middle of the season, the veteran quarterback was forced to step in. Cousins started in eight games and went positive in that stretch, winning five games. While his stats were nothing to write home about – 61.7% completion rate, 10 TDs to 5 INTs – it's still good enough to warrant consideration for the Rams.

Cousins also has familiarity with McVay: the head coach was one of Cousins' coaches in Washington during his first few years in the league. Cousins will also have the luxury of throwing to elite wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, as well as one of the best offensive schemes in the league. If he's willing to swallow another backup role, the Rams could reward him with his first Super Bowl win.