The Minnesota Vikings made an official decision regarding wide receiver Jordan Addison's place on the roster for the 2026 NFL season.

Addison has been in the league since 2023 when the Vikings selected him in the first round of the draft. He has stood out as a key player in the team's attack, shining with his deep catches for thrilling touchdowns.

However, off-the-field controversies have surrounded his stint as well. He has garnered three arrests in his career, the most recent being in January this year. Despite these lapses, Minnesota still views him as a valuable piece in the offense, as they exercised the fifth-year option on his contract.

“The Vikings intend to exercise the team's fifth-year option on receiver Jordan Addison, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski told media members Monday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting,” the press release read.

“He's a really important player for us, an impact player,” Brzezinski said. “We're definitely exercising the option. For sure. The deadline for that is after the draft.”

What lies ahead for Jordan Addison, Vikings

Jordan Addison sees his place on the Vikings roster remain secure for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. In the meantime, he hopes to have a resurgent campaign after going through a down year in 2025.

Addison pulled off seasons of 800 or more receiving yards in his first two campaigns. However, 2025 saw him take a step back as quarterback inconsistencies prevented the receiver from being as productive as he could have been. Throughout 14 appearances that included 12 starts, he made 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two rushes for 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Vikings hope to have a better 2026 campaign, going 9-8 throughout 2025. They fell short of the playoffs after going 14-3 in 2024 with Sam Darnold as the quarterback. Minnesota now looks at JJ McCarthy, Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer as their options for next season.