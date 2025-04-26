Whether Joel Quenneville will return to the NHL has been a popular question in league circles, and a recent rumor suggests he may join the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks need a new head coach after firing Greg Cronin, and they could have their eyes on the former Stanley Cup Champion. Jimmy Murphy from RG.org reports that the ball is in Quenneville's court if he wants the job.

“The job is his if he wants it, and I'd be stunned if he doesn't take it,” the source told RG on Saturday afternoon. “I'd say it's 99.999999 percent he becomes the next head coach in Anaheim.”

Murphy says that the New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers have all been looking at Quenneville as a potential coach. The Ducks make sense for Quenneville, as they are the team closest to contention and have the longest window.

The Rangers look like a mess after their struggles this season, while the Bruins are just entering a retool. While an Original Six job is appealing, Quenneville likely wants the quickest path back to the playoffs. The Flyers and Kraken are two teams that seemingly don't have a planned direction after a couple of difficult seasons.

Joel Quenneville's hiring will come with scrutiny

Quenneville is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, but his last tenure with the Florida Panthers ended in controversy. Quenneville was involved in Kyle Beach's allegations directed toward the Blackhawks, which led to him losing his job with the Panthers. The NHL decided Quenneville wouldn't be able to return to the league until reinstated.

The NHL re-instated Quenneville and then-Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman this past offseason. Bowman immediately returned to the league when the Edmonton Oilers hired him as their general manager. However, the wait for Quenneville has been longer. It remains to be seen whether that was due to a lack of interest from hiring teams or if Quenneville wasn't ready to return.