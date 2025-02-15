The Anaheim Ducks are getting a lot of attention as a seller this NHL season, before the trade deadline approaches. The Ducks are expected to move some players ahead of the March deadline. Forward Ryan Strome is expected to be a trade candidate, per Pro Hockey Rumors.

Strome is a forward who signed with Anaheim back in 2022. He's not having a strong offensive season, but the center is performing well overall on the ice. He's posted a minus-four rating and 47.6 CF% at even strength, per the outlet, and that is the best he's done with the Ducks.

The forward is signed through the 2026-27 season.

The Ducks are not having a great season overall. The team is 24-24-6 with 54 points in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. The team is however on a three game winning-streak, as the NHL season pauses for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ducks are looking to rebuild before trade deadline

The Ducks are rumored to be looking at letting several people go. Goaltender John Gibson is one of those players, and the goalie does have a lot of interest from other teams. Gibson though wants to be a starter at his next stop, and that may play a role in the team's decision on what to do with him.

Another player possibly headed out the door is defenseman Brian Dumoulin. Dumoulin has played in 680 career games, and would be useful on several NHL clubs. He's got 13 points on the year.

Strome is another experienced veteran that Ducks fans probably don't want to lose. He's played in more than 800 NHL games, and has 469 points. He's skated for the team since the 2022-23 season. Strome has also played for the Rangers, Oilers and Islanders.

The Ducks signed Frank Vatrano to an extension a few months ago, making Strome a bit of extra weight. Vatrano signed a three-year extension with the club.

The Ducks next play the Boston Bruins on February 22. The trade deadline is March 7.