The New Jersey Devils are taking on the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. The game is notable for Detroit, as it marks the team debut of trade deadline acquisition Justin Faulk. However, New Jersey is on a hot streak, and looking to continue its momentum. Unfortunately, they may need to adjust their game plan due to a potential injury to Jack Hughes.

Hughes was forechecking against the Red Wings in the first period. The Devils' star collided with a Detroit player and went to the ice. He was slow to get up and slowly skated over to the bench. On the bench, he was seen in pain and hunched over. He did eventually retake the ice after some time.

Hughes is coming off an incredible game his last time out. The Devils' star scored a hat trick against the New York Rangers, leading New Jersey to a 6-3 win over their Metropolitan Division rival. This marked the fourth straight win for the Devils following a brutal five-game losing streak.

Hughes is one of the most important players in this Devils lineup. He showed his worth at the 2026 Winter Olympics recently. The Devils star scored the Golden Goal against Team Canada to deliver Team USA its first Gold medal since the 1980 Miracle On Ice.

At the NHL level, Hughes is one of the leading offensive forces for this Devils squad. He is currently third on the team with 45 points in 42 games. Entering the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded three straight 70+ point seasons, including a 99-point campaign back in 2022-23.

As of now, it appears as if Hughes is fine enough to continue playing. However, this is something that should be monitored throughout the game. Hopefully, this was nothing more than a scary incident, and it isn't more serious than that.