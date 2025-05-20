Don Sweeney will continue to be the Boston Bruins' general manager for years to come. On Tuesday, the Bruins announced a new deal with Sweeney, who's been serving Boston in that same capacity since 2015.

“The #NHLBruins and General Manager Don Sweeney have agreed to a two-year contract extension,” Boston's post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Sweeney also got supportive words from Boston President Cam Neely, as he secured a new contract with the franchise.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” Neely said in a statement shared on the team's official website.

“He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

With the Bruins making a decision already with Sweeney's fate in Boston, they can now turn their focus more on other major agendas in the offseason. For one, the Bruins need to find a permanent head coach after firing Jim Montgomery amid the 2024-25 NHL season and replacing him with interim Joe Sacco.

Sweeney's extension is also a clear sign of Boston's confidence in him to make the best decisions for the team from behind the front office desk, even after a 33-39-10 finish this season. He was under fire from fans after he led the controversial decision by the Bruins to send franchise icon Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers and Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Since Sweeney became Boston's general manager, the Bruins have made the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs eight times, including 2019, when they reached the Stanley Cup Finals and finished runner-up to the St. Louis Blues.