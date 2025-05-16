The Boston Bruins did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. It was certainly a disappointing result for one of the proudest franchises in the NHL today. Goalie Jeremy Swayman is one of the more notable players who failed to recapture his 2023-24 form. And he is motivated to ensure this team does not experience a repeat of fate next year.

Swayman is currently playing with Team USA at the IIHF Men's World Championship. However, he took time to address how his team performed in 2024-25. The Bruins stumbled out of the gate, resulting in the firing of Jim Montgomery as head coach. Under interim head coach Joe Sacco, Boston did not recover enough to make the postseason. The reasons behind this collapse elude Swayman.

“I can't really pinpoint it,” Swayman said, via NHL.com's Aaron Vickers. “You see the history of the League and how teams go through the ups and downs, and that's the first time Boston has had that. It's something we learn from, and we're fortunate to learn from it.”

Bruins, Jeremy Swayman hope to meet usual standard

Swayman recognized that there is a standard in Boston on the ice. The Bruins, as mentioned, are an incredibly proud franchise. They have their methods and approaches to the game. And these approaches have brought the club great success in previous years.

As the Bruins netminder said, teams have their ups and downs. However, hitting this sort of low two seasons removed from breaking the NHL's single-season wins record is unprecedented. How Boston addresses the team in the offseason remains to be seen. But it's clear this team wants to get back to their usual brand of hockey, and they want to do so next season.

“Moving forward, that's not our standard. Our standard is much higher than what we had this year. That's something that guys will come back with, a vengeance and have a chip on our shoulders. That's something we're excited about,” Swayman said, via Vickers.

The Bruins hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. And they are certainly not afraid to make splash moves in NHL Free Agency. Boston is worth watching for any hockey fan as their offseason unfolds this summer.