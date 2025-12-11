The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons badly in need of a win. Tampa Bay has lost four of its last five games, falling to 7-6 on the season. The Bucs still lead the NFC South thanks to a tiebreaker over the Carolina Panthers. But the team has tailed off following a 6-2 start.

The Buccaneers signed Jason Pierre-Paul to the practice squad earlier this week. The veteran pass rusher had been out of football for nearly two years before reuniting with Tampa Bay. Now the three-time Pro Bowler is ready to make his return.

However, he won’t be on the field for the Bucs on Thursday night. Tampa Bay elevated two players from its practice squad for the game against Atlanta. But Pierre-Paul isn’t one of them according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Can Jason Pierre-Paul boost the Bucs defense?

This is Pierre-Paul’s second stint with the Buccaneers. He spent four years with Tampa Bay from 2018-2021, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020.

After leaving the Bucs, JPP spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. However, his production dropped off considerably. Pierre-Paul only made three appearances between the Saints and the Dolphins in 2023, recording just one tackle and no sacks.

The Dolphins released Pierre-Paul late in the 2023 season and he spent last year away from football. Now he’ll attempt to make a comeback in his age-36 campaign with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is looking for a spark after a rough patch. The team still controls its own destiny in the brutal NFC South, with three divisional games remaining on the schedule, including two against the Panthers.

Mike Evans will make his return on Thursday night. The Buccaneers’ veteran receiver has been out since Week 7 with a broken collar bone.