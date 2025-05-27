The Buffalo Sabres missed the playoffs for the 14th straight year this year. Now, the Sabres will look to break their long playoff drought. They narrowly missed the playoffs in the 2022-23 season and took a small step back the next year. They took another step back in the 2024-25 season and now need to re-examine their rebuild process. One part of that process is the pending restricted free agency of JJ Peterka. We look at the three best destinations for Peterka as a restricted free agent.

Peterka is coming off a stellar season. He was second on the Sabres this past year in points, finishing the year with 27 goals and 41 assists. Further, he added six goals and 12 assists on the power play. Peterka has shown consistent improvement in his NHL career. After finishing with 32 points in the 2022-23 campaign, he would finish with 50 points the next year. Finally, he jumped to 68 points this past year, while adding nine more points on the power play.

Peterka was discussed in trade rumors during the season, and Buffalo, while they have expressed interest in keeping Peterka, may be willing to listen to a move. Peterka is a restricted free agent, meaning a team can make an offer sheet to Peterka. The Sabres would then have the option to match the offer sheet. If the Sabres do not match, the new team will provide draft pick compensation to the Sabres based on the annual average value of the contract. Peterka is expected at minimum to get a two-year deal with an AAV of $4.625 million. That would bring in at least a 2026 second-round pick. Still, he could bring in a higher AAV with a longer deal, pushing the compensation towards a first and third-round pick, or a first, second, and third-round pick.

The Blackhawks make a play for Peterka

The Blackhawks could make a run at JJ Peterka. They scored just 2.74 goals per game this past year and could use another weapon next to Connor Bedard. Peterka could fit nicely on the top line with Ryan Donato and Connor Bedard. Bedard led the team in points last season, finishing the year with 23 goals and 44 assists. Donato was second on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He scored 31 times while adding 31 assists. Peterka had 27 goals and 41 assists last year, which would give Bedard another shooter to pass to, but also help Donato score. Donato is an unrestricted free agent, so the Blackhawks would need to re-sign Donato as well.

Further, the Blackhawks have not only the assets to sign Peterka to an offer sheet, but could work a sign-and-trade with the Sabres. The Blackhawks have two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a third round, and two fourth-round picks in 2026. This means the Blackhawks could sign Peterka to an offer sheet and still have early draft picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. They also have over $40 million in cap space this upcoming year, which would allow them to not only re-sign Donato, but could bring in Peterka as well.

The Sabres bring back Peterka

JJ Peterka is on the younger side of this core of players for the Sabres. Tage Thompson is 27, while Alex Tuch is 29. Zach Benson is 20, while Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka are both 23. If the Sabres decide to do a complete rebuild, Peterka could be the centerpiece of that with Quinn. Both are restricted free agents this year. Further, both Peterka and Quinn are coming off their best season in their young careers.

The Sabres are projected to have $24 million in cap space this offseason. The Sabres are looking to make moves in the offseason to improve their roster. If they choose to build around the younger core, which primarily played on the second line, bringing back Peterka will be a key to that.

Minnesota brings in another piece

The Minnesota Wild had a solid season but were eliminated in the playoffs by the Golden Knights. The Wild are expected to have over $23 million in cap space this year, and while they would like to retain Marco Rossi and potentially Marcus Johansson, the Wild would also like to upgrade the top end of their rotation. The Wild have a solid top line led by Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov, and Joel Eriksson Ek. Still, they could improve on the second line.

Mats Zuccarello was the top-scoring option on the second line, having 19 goals and 35 assists, but Marcus Foligno was next. He spent much of the year on the second line and managed just 14 goals and 15 assists. Bringing in Peterka would give the Wild another scoring option on the second line, and give them four lines of scoring threats with Marcus Johansson and Marco Rossi. Peterka would also help improve an already dangerous power play and could help the Wild take the next step in the Western Conference.