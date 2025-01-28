The Buffalo Sabres nearly traded Dylan Cozens to the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL's holiday roster freeze. The Sabres have taken calls on Cozens throughout the season and could send the former first-round pick out of town before the NHL Trade Deadline. However, Cozens is far from the team's only trade candidate. Shockingly, it appears as if star defenseman Owen Power could be on the block.

The Sabres are reportedly “willing to entertain” trade offers for Power, according to The Fourth Period. The report also indicates that Bowen Byram is attracting interest from teams around the league. However, interest in Byram was previously known before this report on Sunday.

“Several teams are believed to have interest in defencemen Bowen Byram and Owen Power, and the Sabres are believed to be willing to entertain calls on both,” Monday's report stated, via The Fourth Period.

Sabres' Owen Power is a surprising trade candidate

Owen Power is a bit of a surprising trade candidate, to say the least. Buffalo drafted the former Michigan product with the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He was the runner-up for the Calder Trophy after the 2022-23 campaign, losing to former Michigan teammate Matty Beniers.

In October 2023, the Sabres signed Power to a massive eight-year contract extension. This deal carries an $8.35 million cap hit through until it expires after the 2030-31 season. It also includes a modified no-trade clause in the final two seasons. Power can veto a trade to five teams of his choosing in those years. This contract extension kicked in for the 2024-25 campaign.

The Sabres could simply be looking to shake up their group after a massively disappointing performance in 2024-25. But Power is on track to surpass his career-high offensive numbers. Entering play Friday, the Sabres star was on track for 10 goals and 42 points across a full 82 games.

It is worth noting that some of Power's underlying numbers aren't great. For instance, his offensive impact has dramatically decreased from 2023-24. He has 1.7 Offensive Goals Above Replacement at this time, according to Evolving Hockey. This is a big drop from the 9.8 OGAR he recorded the year prior.

Still, Power is 22 years old. There is a ton of time for him to grow his game on the ice. Moreover, the Sabres entertaining trade offers on Power does not necessarily mean they are likely to trade him. In fact, doing so midseason will prove quite difficult, even if he doesn't have no-trade protection.

The Sabres are taking calls on the likes of Cozens and Byram still. Power seems to have caught the eye of teams across the league, as well. Regardless of the outcome, it's clear to see that fans should keep a close eye on Buffalo before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.