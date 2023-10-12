“What's been very clear with our conversations with Owen Power from the beginning is this is where he wants to be,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams explained earlier this week, according to NHL.com.

“So, I'm open, but obviously when you have a player that you feel is a critical piece of your core at his age, to have him in his prime years, yeah, of course, we'd look to the longer side. I'm open to making sure we're putting ourselves and the player in the best position moving forward. Owen certainly knows that, and we'll keep talking about it.”

Clearly, those conversations advanced this week to the point where the team felt comfortable paying the former No. 1 overall pick $8.35 million AAV for the next seven years.

Power is entering the final season of his entry-level contract, and will be due $916,667 in 2023-24. His new contract will kick in next year.

Just a few short years after selecting Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick, Buffalo again went with a D-man in the 2021 NHL Draft, selecting Power out of the University of Michigan.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound blueliner was a Calder Trophy finalist in 2022-23 after scoring a very respectable 35 points in 79 games during his rookie season. He averaged 23:48 time on ice per game, a number that could increase even more this year.

The 20-year-old has played in 87 career regular-season games, and will be itching for playoff hockey as the team looks to snap the longest postseason drought in NHL history next April.

With Owen Power locked up, the team projects to have around $25 million in cap space next summer, with Casey Mittelstadt, Peyton Krebs, Henri Jokiharju, Jacob Bryson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen heading for restricted free agency.

The Buffalo Sabres are in an excellent position to advance to the dance for the first time since 2011.