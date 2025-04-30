The Buffalo Sabres missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. Buffalo had Stanley Cup ambitions entering the 2024-25 season. But they never came close to achieving their goals. The Sabres missed the postseason quite comfortably. And the season certainly did not pass without some rough moments in between.

However, the team is now focusing on the 2025 NHL Draft. In the interim, they are looking toward the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery. The lottery takes place on Monday night before Stanley Cup Playoffs action begins. With this in mind, let's take a look at a three-round Sabres mock draft before the team learns where its first-round pick will fall.

Round 1, Pick 7: Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Sabres could land one of the elite talents in the 2025 NHL Draft if they stick with the seventh pick. This draft could see an early run on centers after the first overall pick. If a team such as the Nashville Predators lands the first pick, they could take a center at the top of the draft. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer would likely fall in the top six along with the other centers.

This leaves Brampton Steelheads star Porter Martone. Martone is one of the best 2025 NHL Draft prospects available. However, his stock has fallen in the eyes of some. Moreover, teams covet potential first-line centers more than they do elite wingers. The Sabres are in a position to take best player available, though, which Martone certainly would be at this pick.

Round 2, Pick 39: Ryker Lee, C, Madison Capitols (USHL)

The Sabres are back up here in the second round. And they go down the center route with this pick. They could certainly add depth down the middle, to be clear. Especially if the team decides against bringing back the likes of Peyton Krebs next summer.

Ryker Lee is a center who can contribute in all facets of the game. He has a powerful shot and can make some very high-danger passes look routine. He is heavily involved in the forecheck and often makes himself a presence in front of the net. The main thing with Lee is that he is not exceptional at any one thing. This will knock his draft stock down, but he could still be a valuable player in the NHL.

Round 3, Pick 71: Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, LD, Michigan (NCAA)

Finally, we reach the end of this Sabres mock draft. Buffalo could add depth all over the ice in this year's draft. With this selection, they decide to go with some depth on the back end.

The Sabres are in a rather interesting spot with their defensemen. Bowen Byram found himself in trade rumors throughout the year. Owen Power was also discussed, though to a lesser extent. Henri Jokiharju was traded at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, opening a spot on the Buffalo blueline. Safe to say, the Sabres could target some developmental pieces in the draft this summer.

Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen is a developmental option for the Sabres. He is a mobile defender who was utilized on his off-side in Ann Arbor. He is strong in the offensive zone. He likes to make high-risk plays that could generate a massive reward for his team. However, he holds his own on defense, flashing impressive gap control and forcing opposing attacks to the perimeter of the ice. There could be something here for the Sabres, and the Michigan product is worth a mid-round flier.