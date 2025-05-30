The Buffalo Sabres enter the offseason after missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season. Things need to change in Western New York to avoid another house cleaning by owner Terry Pegula. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams knows his job is on the line and brought in Jarmo Kekalainen to help him through a key offseason. The team announced the move on Friday.

“As we navigated the process of hiring for this role, it very quickly became apparent that Jarmo was an ideal candidate to augment our front office,” Adams said, per the Sabres website. “From his extensive history in scouting, his long tenure as an NHL general manager, and his vast experience at the international and European pro levels, Jarmo has a remarkable resume and a long history of success in this league.”

Adams also interviewed former Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello for the position, according to multiple reports. Kekalainen is younger and could be around as a duo with Adams for a long time if they can turn this team around. But that is a massive if considering their recent history.

Article Continues Below

Adams, who is from the Buffalo suburbs, has been the general manager since 2020. He handled the Jack Eichel situation the best anyone possibly could, even if Peyton Krebs hasn't exploded onto the scene. But his other moves have not helped the Sabres make the playoffs, including the Dylan Cozens contract extension and subsequent trade.

Kekalainen was the Blue Jackets' GM from 2013-24. He built the team that won the only playoff series in franchise history and signed Johnny Gaudreau in a contentious free agency bidding. A difference-making scorer is exactly what Buffalo needs, so maybe he can help in free agency. The Sabres need a change, and they hope that Adams and Kekalainen can bring it this year.