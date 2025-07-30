The Calgary Flames will remain linked long-term with . The team has signed the Slovak forward to a three-year contract extension that will begin in the 2026–27 season. The deal, confirmed Wednesday by his agent Dan Milstein, carries an average annual value of $2.5 million. It marks a significant move following the draft.

Pospisil, who will be 26 years old at the start of the 2024-2025 season, will still play the 2025-2026 season on his current contract before the extension begins. Drafted by Calgary in the 4th round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2 forward has become a consistent option for Calgary's bottom-six forward group.

Congratulations to Martin Pospisil on his 3-year NHL contract extension (2026–2029) with the Calgary #Flames #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/vpZDbmho93 — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 30, 2025

In the 2024-25 season, Pospisil played 81 games, with 4 goals, 21 assists, and 84 penalty minutes. He also amassed 301 hits, which was tied for third in the entire NHL with the New York Rangers' William Cuylle. Pospisil's physical style has been a staple of his game since he debuted in 2023-24 (24 points in 60 games).

His role last season extended beyond physical play. He averaged nearly 14 minutes of ice time per game and served as a net-front presence on the power play. Though he began as a winger, Pospisil saw increased minutes at center, taking 174 faceoffs and winning just over 40%. With little change in Calgary's forward group this offseason, he's expected to maintain a similar role in 2025–26.

From a contractual perspective, the new contract includes two years of unrestricted free agency so that Pospisil will remain in Calgary through the 2028–29 season. This also allows the team to retain a contributor while other key contract decisions are outstanding. Although Connor Zary will be unsigned for the upcoming season, long-term decisions remain on Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson, and Dustin Wolf.

For now, Pospisil cements his place as part of Calgary's future core, rewarded for his consistent growth and impact in his first two full NHL seasons.