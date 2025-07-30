The Calgary Flames will remain linked long-term with . The team has signed the Slovak forward to a three-year contract extension that will begin in the 2026–27 season. The deal, confirmed Wednesday by his agent Dan Milstein, carries an average annual value of $2.5 million. It marks a significant move following the draft.

Pospisil, who will be 26 years old at the start of the 2024-2025 season, will still play the 2025-2026 season on his current contract before the extension begins. Drafted by Calgary in the 4th round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2 forward has become a consistent option for Calgary's bottom-six forward group.

In the 2024-25 season, Pospisil played 81 games, with 4 goals, 21 assists, and 84 penalty minutes. He also amassed 301 hits, which was tied for third in the entire NHL with the New York Rangers' William Cuylle. Pospisil's physical style has been a staple of his game since he debuted in 2023-24 (24 points in 60 games).

Article Continues Below

His role last season extended beyond physical play. He averaged nearly 14 minutes of ice time per game and served as a net-front presence on the power play. Though he began as a winger, Pospisil saw increased minutes at center, taking 174 faceoffs and winning just over 40%. With little change in Calgary's forward group this offseason, he's expected to maintain a similar role in 2025–26.

From a contractual perspective, the new contract includes two years of unrestricted free agency so that Pospisil will remain in Calgary through the 2028–29 season. This also allows the team to retain a contributor while other key contract decisions are outstanding. Although Connor Zary will be unsigned for the upcoming season, long-term decisions remain on Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson, and Dustin Wolf.

For now, Pospisil cements his place as part of Calgary's future core, rewarded for his consistent growth and impact in his first two full NHL seasons.

More Calgary Flames News
General Manager Craig Conroy with picks Cole Reschny and Cullen Potter.
Grading Flames’ 2025 NHL Draft classBryan Logan ·
Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) battles for the puck during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL rumors: Nazem Kadri will waive no-trade for pair of Canadian teams, says insiderColin Gallant ·
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the third period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
NHL rumors: Stars’ Jason Robertson linked to Pacific Division teamBenjamin Adducchio ·
Kevin Bahl, Adam Klapka, Morgan Frost and Ivan Prosvetov with the Flames logo in the background. Flames free agency grade
Calgary Flames 2025 NHL free agency grades for every signingBryan Logan ·
Craig Conroy (As the GM of the Flames), with a mystery player and question marks.
Flames’ most realistic trade acquisition in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·
Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) celebrate win with teammates after defeating Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Flames re-up trade deadline addition on $9 million extensionGuillermo Guajardo ·