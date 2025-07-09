The Calgary Flames have missed the playoffs for a third straight season. While that is discouraging, they have draft capital, quality pieces in place, and cap space to make a change. While trades in the NHL can be difficult, the Flames have all the parts available to make a big one happen.

The Flames have not made many major moves this summer so far. They brought back Adam Klapka while also re-signing Morgan Frost to a two-year deal. Still, Klapka was not a major part of the team that just missed the playoffs last year, while Frost was a mid-season addition. The Flames finished just outside the playoff picture and need to make some additions in order to make it back to the playoffs this year.

Calgary is healthy in terms of cap space. They have over $15 million in cap space to work with currently. They also have plenty of draft capital. In the 2026 NHL draft, they hold two first-round picks, as well as two in the third round. Further, they are only missing two seventh-round picks over the next three seasons. There are also the persistent trade rumors surrounding one of their top defenders, Rasmus Andersson. Even if the Flames do not move Andersson, multiple trade options on the market could benefit Calgary. If they want to contend in a deep Western Conference, moves need to be made. The best moves may involve using their draft capital, or Andersson, to lure a young, restricted free agent to Alberta.

The Flames make a move for a restricted free agent

There are multiple restricted free agents still on the market, but two that could heavily benefit the Flames. The first is making a move for Marco Rossi. Calgary does have plenty of depth at the center position currently. Nazem Kadri controls the top line, while Mikael Backlund sits on the second line. Frost and Martin Pospisil sit behind him. Bringing in another center would require one of them to move to a wing. Still, the talent of Rossi is undeniable.

Last season, the top scorer on the team was Kadri with 35 goals and 67 total points. Further, just two players had over 50 points, while just three players had over 20 goals. Meanwhile, Rossi had 24 goals and 36 assists, good for 60 total points. In his two full seasons in the NHL, he has scored 40 or more points in both of them. He has also scored 20 or more goals in both full seasons. The Austrian center has also been highly reliable, playing in 82 games in each of his two seasons.

The Wild have been clear that they need to bring in a return that will improve the team this year. This would most likely require parting with more than just draft picks, and could include Andersson. Still, Rossi would be a major addition to the top-six forwards of the Flames and could push them into a playoff spot this upcoming campaign. They could also try to entice the Wild with a player like Yegor Sharangovich, who has been solid in his NHL career and is under contract for five more seasons. Regardless, this will be an expensive trade for the Flames, but it would be worth it to snag Rossi.

The other option is attempting to directly replace Andersson. The Flames' blue liner is in the last year of his contract, and is just 28 years old. There has been an impasse in regard to his contract negotiations. While he does have a modified no-trade clause, it is just a six-team list. The Flames could work with him to facilitate improving the team long-term.

To replace Andersson, the Flames should go after Bowen Byram from the Sabres. The Sabres have offered salary arbitration to their blue liner, and while that prevents an offer sheet, he can still be traded. Byram played in all 82 games for the Sabres last season, scoring seven goals and adding 31 assists.

The Canadian-born defender was the fourth overall pick of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft. He would be traded during the 2023-24 season to the Sabres, having one of his best campaigns this past year. Byram would most likely cost the Flames Andersson, but they would be snagging a 24-year-old who is moving into the prime of his career.

The perfect situation for the Flames would be to get two players from the Sabres. Buffalo may have an interest in trading Alex Tuch. This would come with a hefty price tag for the Flames, but they are in a situation to pay it with draft capital.

The former first-round pick of the Minnesota Wild would spend time with the Vegas Golden Knights before moving to Buffalo as part of the Jack Eichel trade. He has scored 20 or more goals in each of the last two seasons, while also scoring 36 goals this past season. He does come at a cost of $4.75 million, but if the Flames move Andersson for the combination of Byram and Tuch, not only can they afford it, but it should give them a push towards a playoff berth.

The Flames were nearly a playoff team last year and now have two first-round picks in 2026. With those two picks, plus the potential of trading a top blue liner, they need to make moves, and restricted free agency provides the perfect window.