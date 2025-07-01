The Calgary Flames are beginning an exciting new era by announcing that Brent Seabrook has joined their player development staff, as announced on Monday. Seabrook, who has three Stanley Cup championships and an Olympic gold medal, will work closely with both their NHL club and their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. His main job will be mentoring young prospects as they work up to the pro level.

Having Seabrook brings a much-needed element of veteran leadership to the Calgary development system. General manager Craig Conroy talked about Seabrook's extensive championship experience and said that young players can tap into his extensive NHL experience and “championship pedigree.” Seabrook, who retired from playing in 2021, expressed his excitement about helping shape the organization's “bright future.”

During his impressive 15-season NHL career, Seabrook played solely for the Chicago Blackhawks, amassing 1,114 regular-season games and 464 points. He contributed to Chicago's Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He has also played for Canada internationally and won silver medals (in 2009), gold medals (in 2018) at the World Junior Championships, and Olympic gold at the 2010 Winter Games.

Even after hanging up his skates, Seabrook stayed connected to the game. Before moving into player development, he was an interim assistant coach for the WHL's Vancouver Giants. In 2024, he became part of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence for the under-20 national team. His diverse post-playing experience and elite background make him a perfect fit for Calgary's staff.

At 40, the former defenseman will collaborate with Ray Edwards, Martin Gelinas, Danielle Fujita, Rebecca Johnston, Darren Rommerdahl, Michael Stone, and Zach McClean on the Flames' development team. He will choose and help train NHL and AHL players to advance their skills and prepare them to manage the lifestyle demands of professional hockey.

The Flames have taken a big step by offering contracts to several promising young players, which shows their dedication to developing talent from within. With Seabrook joining the team, Calgary is bolstering its support for these rising stars as they aim to create a strong, competitive core for the future.