The Calgary Flames are coming off a season where they just missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, they hope to bounce back and retool with a roster that can help them regain their footing. The nightmare scenario in Calgary could see everything reduced to ashes. Thus, they need to make the moves necessary. Rasmus Andersson, Martin Pospisil, and Morgan Frost are three players who will be free agents after next season, and the Flames must consider trading them in the 2025 NHL offseason.

The apparent goal for Calgary is to keep everyone together. Likewise, they want to ensure they have some additional pieces that can help them improve a team that was just 29th in goals per game. With $25 million in cap space, the Flames have some wiggle room to sign some free agents. But if they wish to sign multiple players in the NHL offseason, they would need to make some trades.

Andersson, Pospisil, and Frost are all key players for the Flames, and the fanbase likes them. However, if the Flames want to improve, they may have to make tough choices and trade these three players while their value is still high.

The Flames must trade Rasmus Andersson

Calgary and Andersson are far apart in contract discussions, and there does not seem to be a deal imminent. Therefore, this is leading to possible trade speculations. But would the Flames trade Andersson?

The possibility is there. Andersson did not put up the greatest results last season, tallying 11 goals and 20 assists over 81 games. His defense also was not on par, as he had a plus-minus of -38. Ultimately, that was a steep decline from the previous season, when he had a plus-minus of -11. Because the numbers were down, the Flames might be more inclined to trade him. Therefore, there are potential options to utilize him while his value is still decent.

The Flames could net a lot for Andersson. On one hand, they could acquire several prospects who have a chance to make the NHL within the next season. Or, they could net a quality goal-scorer like Drake Batherson. Either way, the Flames hold the chips with Andersson and will want to get as much value as they can out of him.

The Flames trade Martin Pospisil

Pospisil is a fan favorite, but that has not translated to success. Last season, he had four goals and 21 assists over 81 games. That seems to be the best he can do, unless he shows something more this coming season. Pospisil will be a restricted free agent after next season, and the Flames must decide if he is to be part of their future.

Pospisil has been a hitter for the Flames and typically deals out the punishment to protect the stars. Yet, it has not resulted in much going well for Calgary. They continue to struggle to score goals and are not performing well in defense. Additionally, the Flames ranked 25th in penalty minutes this past season, and they will not improve unless they address this issue. Pospisil may have some fans, but the Flames might be better inclined to trade him.

Calgary might find some suitors for anyone looking for toughness. Of course, they would not get the best return, and likely would net a mid-level prospect or another third-line player.

Morgan Frost might bring a hot return in the NHL offseason

Frost came to Calgary in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. So far, the return investment has not been great as he netted just three goals and nine assists over 32 games with the team. Frost's ceiling is 46 points, which he hit in the 2022-23 season. But that does not seem like it will happen again.

Frost is a restricted free agent, so the Flames have the right to match his contract offers. However, they could also flip him and get some value. If the goal is to get younger or to generate more offense, then Calgary can do well by shipping Frost out for a third or fourth-line player who can add some scoring depth to the team. Otherwise, they could let him walk for nothing and lose all the value from that trade.

The Flames will have to make a decision in the NHL offseason about Frost, as well as the other two players mentioned. Whatever they decide, it will go a long way toward determining whether the Flames will emerge as a contender or completely enter rebuilding mode. The Flames must make these trades to get ahead of the situation and increase their chances of being competitive in the long run.