While the Calgary Flames ultimately missed out on securing a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third consecutive season, one positive they can look toward is the strong play of young players on their roster that helped to keep them in postseason contention until the very end of the campaign.

One player who had a notably strong showing in the limited time he skated with the Flames was forward Adam Klapka, who impressed enough to cause team management to decide to keep him around. Klapka has been signed to a two-year contract extension, and he'll earn $1.25 million in both seasons, the team announced in a post on social media.

The Flames will be hoping to see Klapka earn a larger role for next season and put his contract to good use. In the meantime, the Flames will work on improving their team during the next several months before training camp begins in the fall.

Adam Klapka originally joined the Flames as an undrafted free agent

A native of Prague, Czech Republic, Klapka began his professional career with HC Bílí Tygři Liberec of the Czech Extraliga and would also see action with HC Benátky nad Jizerou of the Chance Liga. Eventually, he would be signed as an undrafted free agent by the Flames in May of 2022 and would eventually be assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, after he was one of the final players the Flames cut from training camp that fall.

He would later enjoy playoff success with the Wranglers, scoring the series-clinching goal in the AHL playoffs against the Abbotsford Canucks. Eventually, he was called up to the Flames and made his NHL debut against the Edmonton Oilers in January 2024.

Before the start of the 2024-25 NHL season, he signed a one-year contract worth $775,000. He split the campaign between the Wranglers and the Flames, ultimately scoring six goals with four assists for the Flames in 33 games; he also tallied 14 goals with 12 assists in 33 games with the Wranglers.

He particularly impressed in the final nine games of the season with the Flames, scoring three goals with three assists while being whistled only for a single minor penalty. He also averaged 9:39 of ice time per game, a figure that will likely increase if he keeps up his play.