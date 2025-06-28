The Calgary Flames are expected to be quite active this offseason after missing the playoffs for the third straight year. After adding a pair of young centers, Cole Reschny and Cullen Potter, in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, they managed to lock up one of their restricted free agents, Kevin Bahl, before he had a shot to hit the open market.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Bahl was traded to the Flames last offseason, and he ended up enjoying the best year of his career, as he scored three goals and racked up 17 assists, both of which are career-highs. Calgary made it clear they wanted to keep him in town, and they accomplished that on Saturday when they signed him to a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension.

“KEVIN! We have re-signed Kevin Bahl to a six-year contract worth an AAV of $5.35 million!” the Flames announced in a post on X.

Flames shore up blue line by keeping Kevin Bahl in town

While the Flames have been unsuccessful in their attempts to negotiate a new deal with another defender of theirs, Rasmus Andersson, they did manage to lock up Bahl ahead of free agency, which was certainly more pressing. A defensive-defenseman, Bahl has shown off his potential frequently this past season, as he used his big six-foot-six frame to help keep opposing offenses honest on a nightly basis.

Bahl didn't manage to figure things out during his first stop with the Devils, but he showed signs that he could be set to improve over the coming years. Now, with this long-term deal, he will have a shot to do that with the Flames, and you can bet this is only the first in what could be a flurry of moves as they look to upgrade the rest of their roster in the coming weeks.