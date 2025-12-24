Dave Canales knew he had a difficult challenge ahead of him when he took the Carolina Panthers head coaching job. However, in year two, Canales has the Panthers on the precipice of the playoffs.

The head coach deserves plenty of credit for helping orchestrate Carolina's turnaround. But Canales thinks his time with former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was what helped set him up for success, via David Newton of ESPN.

“I witnessed coach Carroll compete and try to find ways to affect his team. By how he presented his meetings, by the energy we bring. He spent a lot of time challenging the staff, especially late into the season.”

“If you bring great energy in these meetings, and you bring great energy on the field, they'll match that energy and take off with it. They'll understand this is so important today. What can we try to do to affect it in a positive way?”

After a 5-12 record in Canales' first season, expectations surrounding Carolina weren't as high entering the season. However, the Panthers have proven the doubters wrong, currently leading the NFC South with their 8-7 record. Defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in Week 16 but them in the driver's seat for the division.

There is still work to be done on both sides of the ball. Carolina enters Week 17 ranked 25th in total offense, averaging 306.7 yards per game. On the flip side, the Panthers rank 17th in total defense, allowing 329.1 YPG.

Whatever the stats may be, Canales has the Panthers winning. If Carolina can clinch the NFC South, it's proof the franchise is headed in the right direction.