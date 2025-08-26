The Calgary Flames have not played beyond the 82nd game of the regular season since the 2021-22 NHL season, when they advanced to the Western Conference Semi-Final against the provincial rival Edmonton Oilers.

During that postseason, the late Johnny Gaudreau scored what was the biggest goal of his career in overtime of Game 7 in the opening round against the Dallas Stars, clinching the series for them.

Since then, the Flames have undergone a massive transformation, highlighted by the shocking blockbuster trade that sent former assistant captain Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. In return, Calgary received Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

The results of the trade could not have been more drastically different: Tkachuk and the Panthers have reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past three seasons, winning the Cup in back-to-back years. Meanwhile, the Flames have yet to secure a postseason berth.

They came reasonably close this past season, winning 41 games, their highest total since the 50-win campaign of 2021-22 and finishing tied with the St. Louis Blues at 96 points. However, it was the Blues who claimed the playoff spot due to their higher number of wins.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy has been tasked with not only getting his team back to the playoffs, but also building a sustainable core of players that can compete for years to come. That being said, there are multiple players on the current Flames roster who have been heavily involved in recent trade rumors and could potentially land Calgary valuable assets in return.

Who are the top trade candidates on the Flames roster?

Flames trade candidate No. 1: Nazem Kadri

The Flames secured the services of Nazem Kadri in the weeks following his first career Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche, during which he contributed seven goals and eight assists in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kadri has been one of the more consistent offensive performers since joining the Flames, but he and the rest of the team have yet to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since he came aboard.

Kadri has been the subject of trade rumors in recent months despite having scored a career-high 35 goals this past season, and he's entering the middle campaign of his seven-year, $49 million contract he inked with a $7 million salary cap hit.

The NHL veteran doesn't appear to be requesting a trade from the Flames, as he recently explained that he and his family have enjoyed their experience in Calgary.

“It’s been excellent, it’s been excellent,” Kadri said via The Calgary Herald. “Calgary is such a great city, especially for the family and I. Very scenic and beautiful, and we’ve got some good players along the way. So I appreciate the C of Red, for sure.”

Kadri would likely fetch the Flames a roster player along with a prospect and/or draft capital from a team willing to take on the bulk of the remainder of his contract. He's been linked to teams like the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and even his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Flames trade candidate No. 2: Rasmus Andersson

Perhaps the most likely of current trade candidates on the Flames is defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who has only a year left on his contract. If Andersson won't commit to re-signing with the Flames, Conroy needs to make the prudent move and flip him for assets rather than potentially lose him for nothing on the free agent market next season.

He's been linked to teams like the Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Ottawa Senators, and Philadelphia Flyers. There is still time for Conroy to try to negotiate a new contract for Andersson in the meantime.

Flames trade candidate No. 3: Mikael Backlund

While it may be difficult for Flames fans to accept, the team needs to start thinking about its future. Mikael Backlund, who assumed the captaincy in September 2023, is now 36 years old and has just one year remaining on his current contract.

His play has also declined in recent years. In 76 games this past season, he recorded only 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points—his lowest total since the shortened 2020-21 season, when he also tallied 32 points in just 54 games. If the Flames are not in postseason contention by early 2026, they should do right by Backlund and give him an opportunity to compete for a Stanley Cup with a stronger club. Backlund has given everything to the franchise since being drafted 24th overall in 2007.

But if Calgary isn’t in the playoff race, it will be time to move on and ensure the team gets something in return for his service.